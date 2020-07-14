Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Audrey Jennings Daves, 94, of Glencoe, who died Saturday. Reverend Bob Hundley will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.

Mrs. Daves was a lifelong resident of Etowah County and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Glencoe. She was a housewife and mother who loved gardening and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daves.

She is survived by daughters, Nancy Anita Daves, Alexis Daves Hanks; sister-in-law, Nancy Daves Conner; grandsons, Matthew Hanks, Jesse C. Hanks; very special great-grandson, Jace Coleman Hanks; many nieces, nephews; chosen grandson, Michael McCormick; and chosen daughter, Wanda McCormick.

Special thanks to Peyton, Hanna, Sharron, Kelly and Hallie.

