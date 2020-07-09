1/
Audrey L. Sims
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Audrey L. Sims passed away peacefully at the age of 92.
Audrey, better known as "Nanny," was well loved by all who knew her. She always provided love and support for her family. Her calling in life was working with young people and the elderly. She was fortunate to work and retire from the Sardis High School lunchroom and then to work and retire from Attalla Health Care.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lena Simmons; husband, Ernest E. Sims; son, James Hopper; daughter, Vicki Barnes; grandchildren, Ryan Hopper and Misty Nance.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Corbin, Elizabeth Sims (Herb); sons, Tom Sims, Fred Nance (Pat), Tim Sims; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also mom and helped raise seven children from the Barnes family.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Special thanks to Medical Centers Home Care.
She has had a full life and is now gone home to be with the Lord.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
