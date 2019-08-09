Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Gadsden Christian Fellowship Church
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Gadsden Christian Fellowship Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara A. Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Light

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Light Obituary
Funeral will be 1 p.m. today at Gadsden Christian Fellowship Church for Barbara A. Light, 82, of Glencoe, who passed away August 7, 2019. Reverend Johnny Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Cave Springs Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Light was a member of the Gadsden Christian Fellowship Church, where she was a faithful worker. Most importantly, she was a prayer warrior, lifting people's names and needs up in prayer continuously.
Barbara was a great baker and enjoyed making cakes and other desserts for her family and friends. She drove a Glencoe school bus for over 20 years.
Mrs. Light was a devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lang.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gerald Light; children, Sharon Light, Greg Light, Mark (Brennon) Light; grandchildren, Stephanie Robinson, Candace (Adam) Landers, Matthew (Laci) Light, Braxton Light, Derek Lang, Breahna Light, Ethan Light; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Harper.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 until time of service today at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now