Funeral will be 1 p.m. today at Gadsden Christian Fellowship Church for Barbara A. Light, 82, of Glencoe, who passed away August 7, 2019. Reverend Johnny Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Cave Springs Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Light was a member of the Gadsden Christian Fellowship Church, where she was a faithful worker. Most importantly, she was a prayer warrior, lifting people's names and needs up in prayer continuously.
Barbara was a great baker and enjoyed making cakes and other desserts for her family and friends. She drove a Glencoe school bus for over 20 years.
Mrs. Light was a devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lang.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gerald Light; children, Sharon Light, Greg Light, Mark (Brennon) Light; grandchildren, Stephanie Robinson, Candace (Adam) Landers, Matthew (Laci) Light, Braxton Light, Derek Lang, Breahna Light, Ethan Light; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Harper.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 until time of service today at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019