Barbara Ann Brown Long Mack, 76, of Rainbow City, AL, passed away on March 17, 2020, at Coosa Valley Health and Rehab Center.
She retired from Food World as Floral Manager and was a member of the United Food Workers Union. Her church membership was with Rainbow City First United Methodist Church. She loved her mission work in Belarus at the orphanages, where she visited many times. She also served as past City Councilwoman of Rainbow City.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 49 years, James J. Mack; first husband, Bobby Earl Long; parents, Nem L. and Malissa Fowler Brown; son, Rodney Wayne Long; sisters, Pluma Brown Hartley and Conette Brown Creel; and brother, N.L. Brown Jr.
Survivors include her sister, Doris Brown Murphree; sons, Robert Earl Long (Toni) and Randy Blaine Long of Southside; grandson, Chase Long of Chattanooga; special friends, Sherry Hester and Dr. Charles and Willene Griffith; and a chosen daughter in Belarus, Rita Millititskiy.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, from Rainbow Memorial Cemetery in Rainbow City with Rev. Dee Dowdy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or to Rainbow City First United Methodist Church in her honor.
Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020