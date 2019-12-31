|
Barbara Ann Smith Johnson, a resident of Dothan, went to meet her Lord on Dec. 20, 2019. She was 86.
She was the wife of the late George Claud Johnson, who passed on Sept. 6, 1990.
Barbara was born in Escambia County and moved to Gadsden at a young age, where she was raised and spent her adulthood until relocating in Dothan eight years ago.
She loved her family and enjoyed fellowship with friends. Barbara never met a stranger and always had a soft spot in her heart for those in need. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gadsden.
A graduate of Gadsden High School, she worked for an attorney and an insurance agency before becoming a homemaker. She was an accomplished duplicate bridge player, an avid reader and had a fascination with history. She also enjoyed antiques and operated a business called "Play Pretties" in Anniston for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Mary Smith; a brother, Harold Smith; a nephew, Mark Johnson; a niece, Meredith Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Dave Wettlin.
She is survived by a sister, Doris Wettlin of Gadsden; a son, Jon Johnson and his wife, Linda, of Dothan; a daughter, Gina Adams and her husband, Jason, of Augusta, GA; four grandchildren, Joshua Adams of Birmingham, Jonah Adams of Augusta, GA, Abbey Johnson of Dothan and Rebecca Johnson of Dothan; a niece, Sheri Jenkins of Gadsden; and a nephew, Lee Johnson of Gadsden.
A private family parlor service will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love In Action International Ministries of Dothan.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019