Mrs. Barbara Ann (Smith) Klein, 87, of Southside, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. There will be no receiving line, and social distancing measures will be taken. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Cemetery.
Barbara was born in Cullman, Alabama, and moved to the Gadsden-Attalla area when she was a young girl. She graduated from Emma Sansom High School, where she was Homecoming Queen. She graduated from Jacksonville State University with her Master's Degree in History. Barbara was awarded a scholarship to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where she worked on postgraduate studies.
Barbara was an educator to thousands over her 36 years as a teacher. She started her career at General Forrest Middle School. In 1966, she became an original faculty member of Gadsden State Community College, where she taught History and Sociology until she retired in 1992. While there, she developed lifelong friendships and influenced many area students to continue their higher education.
Faith and service were an important part of Barbara's life. She was a member of Dwight Baptist Church for 76 years, where she served in various capacities. She was a devout Christian and led an exemplary life. She served on the State Republican Committee and was elected as a delegate to the Republican National Convention. She was appointed to the State Certificate of Need Board by Governor Bob Riley, a position she served for two terms. Following her time on the Certificate of Need Board, Barbara served on the Alabama State Health Planning Agency.
Barbara loved to travel the world. She especially enjoyed visiting areas with rich history and cultural significance. She was a Gone With the Wind aficionado and loved all things Rhett and Scarlett. She had friendships with several members of the cast and enjoyed attending GWTW conventions. She was also a big fan of Tom Jones' music and attended many of his concerts. Barbara was an accomplished cook and baker, having won several contests with her dishes and recipes. She loved baking and decorating birthday cakes for her sons and grandchildren. She even attended the Wilton School of Cake Decorating in Chicago to hone her skills.
Most of all, Barbara loved being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She made it a priority to make sure her sons had every chance to succeed. She was a loyal wife of her husband, Haydon, of 69 years, and they had many great adventures together. Her friends knew they could count on her to help however she could. Barbara would say that "She was able to do everything she wanted to do" in this life. She made the most of her time here, and she will be missed.
Preceding her in death were her parents, A.D. and Flora Smith; sister, Dean Smith Cress; brothers, Wendell Smith and Dennis Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Haydon Klein; sons, Bob (Shelley), John (Libby) and Bill (Stacy); grandchildren, Joel Klein (Kim), Wes Klein (April), Lauren Warren (Josh), Ian Klein, Alexis Klein and Harrison Klein; great-grandchildren, Matthew Hyde, Kaylee Grace Klein, Jaycee Klein, Jackson Klein, Brayden McClain, Bella Klein and Hugh Warren; sister-in-law, Linda Griffin Smith; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2020