|
|
Barbara Ann Knight Moore went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020. She was born March 3, 1938, to John and Mable Knight, Gadsden. She graduated Emma Sansom High Class of 1956.
In her lifetime, she worked in each church she attended and was faithful in attendance. She had taught Sunday School to children from age 3-14. She always worked diligently and was faithful in any position she was in. She had held the roles of Sunday School Superintendent, Secretary of Sunday School, Secretary of Church, Church Clerk, Women's Ministries President, Vice President and Secretary.
She was loved by all who were acquainted with her. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawson Moore; her parents, John and Mabel Knight; brothers, Kenneth Knight, John W. Knight, James Knight; and sisters, Carolyn Hollingsworth, Diahan Thompson, Doris McDaniel.
She is survived by daughter, Janet (Michael) Robertson; grandchildren, Joshua and Matthew Robertson; great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Willow Robertson; and her brother, Julian (Star) Knight. Numerous nieces and nephews will all mourn her loss.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Village Chapel. Reverend J.L. Knight will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020