Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Barbara Ann Roberts, 86, of Gadsden. Rev. Andrew Gregg will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Now faith is sight.
She loved the beach, fishing, spring flowers and birds (especially white pelicans), her bridge buddies, her church family, and her rambunctious cat "Sissy," the love of her life.
She is survived by her good friend, Bobby Roberts; Linda Roberts, Carol Roberts Smith; grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie Walker) Raley and Brian (Kristin) Heptinstall; nieces, Susan Harcrow Bowden and Sandra Harcrow Gerling; nephew, Greg Harcrow; and great-grandson Vonn Hepinstall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Harcrow Brunson and Milton Harcrow; and her brothers, Earl Harcrow and Milton Harcrow Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Pallbearers will be Paul Bates, Jason Raley, Greg Harcrow, Danny Swann, Corey Walker, Brody Walker and John Jacobs.
Special thanks to everyone at Kindred Hospice who took such great care of her, and all of her precious sitters, whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 22, 2020