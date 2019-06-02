|
Barbara Beshears, of Walnut Grove, 82, entered heaven on Monday, May 20, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born Sept. 7, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. She wed her high school sweetheart, Richard J. Oakley, in 1954 and was a homemaker who raised her four daughters in the Detroit area. Barbara loved the Lord and enjoyed caring for others, whether they were family or neighbors. Her hobbies included swimming, reading, and savoring a cup of coffee with something sweet. She loved music and dancing and was very patriotic, enjoying current events and historical biographies. After her husband's passing, Barbara moved to Alabama in 1986 to care for her parents. There she met and married Reuben Beshears. She was an active member of Walnut Grove UMC and participated in several Bible studies and Christian fellowships in the community. She was honored with the Golden Eagle Award for outstanding community service and served as secretary in her local Lions Club. Barbara enjoyed volunteering in her church's food pantry ministry, fellowshipping with friends at the Walnut Grove-Altoona Senior Center, and was an avid fan and follower of the Atlanta Braves. Vibrant and positive all her earthly days, Barbara will be remembered for her love for Jesus and family, her generous spirit, candor, and ability to find God's goodness in every situation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Oakley; parents, Ruth and Floyd Wininger; husband, Reuben Beshears; brothers, Robert Wininger and Newell Wininger; sons, Travis Beshears and Mike Beshears; and grandson, Richard Luczak.
She is survived by a large and loving family in Michigan and Alabama: daughters, Debra Price (John), Bonnie Frontiera (Jason), Sandra Drinan (Dennis), and Karen Jennings (Todd); brother, Floyd Wininger (Jan); sisters-in-law, Carol Wininger and Charlotte Wininger; son, Charles Beshears (Peggy); daughter-in-law, Judy Beshears; grandchildren, Jaime Fernley (Kevin), Stacey Hatfield (Michael), Jonathan Price, Stephen Price, Emily Press (Joel), Shannon Drinan, Zoe Psiakis, Sophia Psiakis, Anna Margaret Beshears Miller (Brad), James Beshears (Elizabeth), Cindy Beshears, Tra Goss (Sharon), and Amber Pritchett (Steve). Her legacy extends through many beloved family members and friends including nieces and nephews and 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the church's food pantry ministry.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 2, 2019