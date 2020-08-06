Barbara Croft "Bobbie Ann" Howell, also known to many as Mammie, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, due to an auto accident. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Paul Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Lookout Cemetery.

Mrs. Howell loved the Lord and was a devout Christian. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Howell; mother, Audry Croft; grandparents, Ches and Lula Croft; nephew, Tommy Wayne Croft II "Frog"; and special friend, Charlotte "Aunt Gail" Livingston.

She is survived by her daughters, Audra (Jimmy) Eagle and Brandi Howell; stepdaughter, Robin Oden; chosen daughters, Dana Daughdrill and Maria Eagly. She also had many other children whom she loved as her own. Barbara had a wonderful heart and had unconditional love for everyone; grandchildren, Brandon Wagnon (Alyssa), Caleb Eagle (Lindsey), Brantley Whitt, Hanna McCormick, Cashena Eagle, Jimmy Eagle Jr., Nikita Hernandez (Javier) and Lacrisa Reyes (Rafa); brother, Tommy Croft (Lisa); six great-grandchildren; several nieces; many cousins; and lots of friends.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Wagnon, Cashena Eagle, Jordan Montejo, Dylan Montejo, Allen Hughes and Randy Daughdrill.

Honorary pallbearers will be her Thacker family, Mary Clark, Kay Evers, Julia Scott, Wayne Oden, Cory Whitt and Stanley Whitt.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening: family at 4 p.m. and friends 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

