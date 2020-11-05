1/1
Barbara Garrett
1936 - 2020
Gadsden - Barbara L. Garrett, age 84, of Gadsden, AL, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Bro. John Richey will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing.
Barbara loved God, her family, and her church family. She was a member of Coosa Valley Baptist Church for nineteen years. She enjoyed going dancing every Friday night with the love of her life, David.
Mrs. Garrett is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Annie Stewart; sister, LaRuth Dendy; and brother-in-law, Aaron Dendy.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Garrett; daughter, Ramona (Chad) Bowling of Southside; niece, Nannette Burns; special cousin, Jason Thompson; extended family; and many many friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coosa Valley Baptist Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Riverview Regional Medical Center CCIU 3rd floor; Amedisys Hospice; and a special thanks to Butch McDonald.
The family will accept friends from 10:00a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.



Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
