Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery for Mrs. Barbara Jo (Higgins) Dunn, 79, of Southside, who passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Bro. Bud Swindall will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Southside, where she was a Youth GA teacher in her earlier years. She loved working in her garden and making flowers. She enjoyed her friends at Mountain Top and Collinsville flea markets. While she spent most of her days working at Midsouth Electric and Walmart, she never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jimmy Dunn; daughter, Sherry Garrett; parents, Travis and Ruby Higgins; brother, William Higgins; and sister, Shirley Hall.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Robin Dunn; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ricky Henry; grandchildren, Brandon Dunn, Little Billy Dunn, Jarred Dunn, Nicole Elkins, Patricia Nelson (Lee Brannon), Ricky Scott Henry (Denise), James Garrett (Brittany), Jessica Storey; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Parker (Timothy), Gillian and Brianna Smith, Ally Newton, Josh McCarver, Jason Garrett, Jolie Storey, Koal and Deegan Garrett, Slade and Caiden Williams; chosen grandchildren, Hannah and Harlee Alspaugh; great-great-grandchildren, Benton and Kilee Parker; sister, Carolyn Dutton; sister-in-law, Marea Dunn; brothers-in-law, Terry and Demoval Dunn; special nephew, Little William Higgins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Little Billy, Brandon, and Jarred Dunn, James and Jason Garrett, Ricky Scott Henry, Timothy Parker and Lee Brannon.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jessica for all of her help.
Following the services, the family would like to extend an invitation to receive friends at 3380 Pilgrims Rest Road, Southside, AL 35907.
"Her constant good example always taught me right from wrong, markers for my pathway that will last a lifetime long. When you feel a gentle breeze caress you when you sigh, it's a hug sent from Heaven from a loved one way up high."
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 28, 2020