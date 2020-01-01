|
Barbara Josephine Reuter Bugg died December 28, 2019. Barbara was born in December, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Mary Cecilia Tymon Reuter and Herman William (Dutch) Reuter, Sr. Before Barbara was two years old, her family moved from Ohio, south to Gadsden, Alabama, for her father's job at Gulfstates Steel (later Republic Steel), so she grew up in Gadsden.
Barbara attended St. James School in Gadsden, then Gadsden High School, and then attended and graduated in 1947 from Sacred Heart Academy in Cullman, Alabama, which she loved very much. After graduation from Sacred Heart, Barbara began working at Alabama Gas Company (subsequently Alagasco), and retired from there after thirty years' service.
Barbara's older brother, Herman William (Dutchy) Reuter, Jr. -- her only sibling – joined the Marine Corps in 1943, and was killed at age 20 in the invasion of Iwo Jima during the Second World War.
After her father Herman Reuter died in 1966, Barbara and her mother lived together in their bungalow on Walnut Street, until Barbara married in 1973.
Barbara married James Alfred Bugg of Altoona, known to her as Jimmy, and enjoyed thirty-five years of marriage, before she was preceded in death by her Jimmy in 2008. In the years since Jimmy's death, Barbara has lived contentedly at a memory loss home, near family, most recently in Atlanta, Georgia.
Barbara's faith was first and foremost in her life. She was a devoted Catholic, and a faithful, lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church. Barbara loved travel to the beach and the mountains, and enjoyed all kinds of adventures with Jimmy and with friends and co-workers who became close friends. She could be so very quiet and soft-voiced, but loved to socialize and hear all about current events and what was going on with everyone. She is greatly missed.
Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law Mrs. George (Jane) Bugg of Atlanta, Georgia, nephews and nieces Bill Bugg of Franklin, Tennessee, Gordon Bugg of Auburn, Alabama, Greg Bugg of Severna Park, Maryland and Gigi Bugg of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as grand-nieces and grandnephews. Barbara is also survived by her cousin Cecilia Hurr Lawhorn of Cincinnati, Ohio, and also by the family of her dear friends -- the late Marvin and Frances McRae -- whom she embraced as her own: Anthony McRae, Mark McRae (Tammy), Jeff McRae (Lori) and Barbie McRae Jenkins (Macky).
The funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Gadsden, with visitation an hour before the service. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery, immediately following the mass. Pallbearers are members of the Knights of Columbus. Honorary pallbearers are: Anthony McRae, Mark McRae, Jeff McRae, Barbie McRae Jenkins, Macky Jenkins, the Gadsden Alagasco Retirees, and, especially, her dear friend Delores Tecla Cifarelli of Northampton, Massachusetts. Arrangements by Collier-Butler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. James Catholic Church, 622 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, or .
Published in The Gadsden Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020