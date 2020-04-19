Home

Barbara L. Murray Obituary
A private service will be held for Barbara L. Murray, 82, Gadsden, who died Friday, April 17, 2020. Interment will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara worked as a nurse for 30 years at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and had a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, V.G. Murray; parents, Emanuel and Lillie Jo Parker; and brother and sister-in-law, A.J. and Betty Parker.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Carl) Pate, Phillip Murray, and Marti (Charles) Pearce; grandchildren, Angie Pate (D.J. Jones), Tyler Humphrey, and Ashley Humphrey; special sister, Carolyn "Duck" Dixon; special friends, Perry and Louise Glenn, and Russell Samples; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the .
The family would like to thank Donnie England, paramedics and first responders.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2020
