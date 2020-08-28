1/
Barbara Lynn Freeman
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Barbara Lynn Freeman, 79, of Leesburg, AL, who passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Rev. Anthony Copeland will officiate. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mrs. Freeman was a former resident of Hokes Bluff. She retired to Leesburg, where she enjoyed life on the lake with her family. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Albert and Audrey Cagle; and siblings, Albert Jr., Charles, and Wynell.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Freeman; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Marie Freeman; son, Marty Freeman; grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley, Jacob and Molly, Sara, Emily, and Caleb Freeman; great-granddaughter, Andie Marie Freeman; special sister-in-law, Joan Phillips; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Means, Larry Handy, Andrew, Jacob, Caleb, and B.J. Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie League and Kevin Elrod.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Adam Johnson and the staff of Meadowood Specialty Care Unit.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Comfort Planter
Peggy Cagle
