Private funeral services were on Monday, June 1, 2020, for Mrs. Barbara Pate Schwartz, 84, of Southside, who passed away on May 29, 2020. Burial was at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home was in charge.

She was a 1954 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. Barbara was married to her sweetheart, Howard, for 60 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was a Christian and longstanding member of Rainbow City United Methodist Church, where she served in many ways, such as singing in the choir for 50 years. She also was a quilter at the church for decades. She loved her church and her dear friends from there.

Mrs. Schwartz was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Schwartz; mother, Bessie Pate; father, Bud Pate; sister, Pauline Reavis; and brothers, Denson Pate and Ausby Pate.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Daniell (David) and Lisa Holliday; grandchildren, Anthony Daniell (Marjorie), Ashley Taylor (Nathan), Andrea Owens (Justin), Tiffany Wagner (Cavan), and Timothy Holliday (Vanessa); and great-grandchildren, Kate, David, Claire, Laura, Boris, Oreck, Ellie, Nora, Jack, Thora and Avy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow City United Methodist Church.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and Dr. Etoboga with the Kidney Medical Clinic.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

