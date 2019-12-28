|
Funeral service for Ms. Barbara Pitts, 52, of Gadsden, will be held at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel.
Ms. Pitts passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Stephanie and Jonathon (Christy) Pitts; grandchildren, Brandon Pitts, Bella Pitts, Jennifer Harden, Trinity Harden, Lee Harden, Paige Pitts and Britton Smith; brothers, Andrew (Angela) Pitts and Thomas Cates; sister, Peggy (Clifton) Tidwell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ms. Pitts was a Christian woman, she believed firmly in her church. She was a Georgia Bulldogs fan and she liked to go fishing. She was a very loving and caring woman.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 28, 2019