Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
Liberty Hill Cemetery
Phil Campbell, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clackum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Swinney Clackum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Swinney Clackum Obituary
Barbara Swinney Clackum, 80, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell, Alabama. Rev. Randall Crotts will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was a graduate of Hamilton High School. She dedicated her life to helping special needs individuals. Barbara was the founder of the Smelter Educational Center. Mrs. Clackum was a Christian her entire life and was a member at Glencoe Bible Methodist Church.
Preceding Barbara in death were her husband, Roy Clackum; and her son, William Clackum.
Barbara is survived by her son, Andrew Clackum (Paj); daughters, Kari Clackum and Suzanne Clackum; grandson, Drue Clackum; brothers, Bobby Jack Swinney (Nell) and Robby Swinney (Donna); sister, Linda Swensk; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Clackum, Ryan Swinney, Drue Clackum, Mason Absher and Dalton Absher.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -