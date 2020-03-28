|
|
Barbara Swinney Clackum, 80, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell, Alabama. Rev. Randall Crotts will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was a graduate of Hamilton High School. She dedicated her life to helping special needs individuals. Barbara was the founder of the Smelter Educational Center. Mrs. Clackum was a Christian her entire life and was a member at Glencoe Bible Methodist Church.
Preceding Barbara in death were her husband, Roy Clackum; and her son, William Clackum.
Barbara is survived by her son, Andrew Clackum (Paj); daughters, Kari Clackum and Suzanne Clackum; grandson, Drue Clackum; brothers, Bobby Jack Swinney (Nell) and Robby Swinney (Donna); sister, Linda Swensk; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Clackum, Ryan Swinney, Drue Clackum, Mason Absher and Dalton Absher.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 28, 2020