Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel for Barry Lance Roberson, age 39, who died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Rev. David Bankson will officiate. Burial will be Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Williams Southside Funeral will direct.
Barry Lance Roberson went home to be with the Lord and his big brother, Little Ricky. After a lifelong battle with Hereditary Angioedema, he is pain free. His passion in life was his tire service business.
Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his brother, "Little" Ricky Roberson.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Sandy Roberson.
Pallbearers will be family. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Tuesday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 27, 2020