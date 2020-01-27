Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Lance Roberson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Lance Roberson Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel for Barry Lance Roberson, age 39, who died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Rev. David Bankson will officiate. Burial will be Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Williams Southside Funeral will direct.
Barry Lance Roberson went home to be with the Lord and his big brother, Little Ricky. After a lifelong battle with Hereditary Angioedema, he is pain free. His passion in life was his tire service business.
Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his brother, "Little" Ricky Roberson.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Sandy Roberson.
Pallbearers will be family. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Tuesday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -