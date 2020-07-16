1/
Barry Lanham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Mr. Barry Lanham, 55, of Gallant, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel. Pastor J.L. Knight and Shane Coppock will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Barry will be remembered as a good and hardworking man who loved life and family. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Randy.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandra; children, Melinda, Sheila, Larry and Lloyd; brothers, Brian and Adam; grandchildren, Kendra, Blake, Amanda, Keri, Lori and Caleb; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be coworkers.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved