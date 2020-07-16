Funeral services for Mr. Barry Lanham, 55, of Gallant, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel. Pastor J.L. Knight and Shane Coppock will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.

Barry will be remembered as a good and hardworking man who loved life and family. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Randy.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandra; children, Melinda, Sheila, Larry and Lloyd; brothers, Brian and Adam; grandchildren, Kendra, Blake, Amanda, Keri, Lori and Caleb; and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be coworkers.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

