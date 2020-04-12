Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
More Obituaries for Beatrice Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice "Bea" (Sitz) Brooks

Beatrice "Bea" (Sitz) Brooks Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" Sitz Brooks went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 91.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Bea was a lifelong and faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She graduated from the Holy Name of Jesus Nursing School in 1950 and had a generous and kind heart to help others. She retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital after many years of service.
She was admired for her gardening skills and had a beautiful yard that would take your breath away when the Azaleas were in full bloom.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Pearl Sitz; husband, Dewey Homer Brooks; and sister, Cathern Ashley.
She leaves precious memories with her son, Ed Minton and wife Susan; special nephew, Alvin Ashley; and granddogs, Gus and C.C.; and many extended family and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Lasseter officiating.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 12, 2020
