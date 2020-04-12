|
|
Beatrice "Bea" Sitz Brooks went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 91.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Bea was a lifelong and faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She graduated from the Holy Name of Jesus Nursing School in 1950 and had a generous and kind heart to help others. She retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital after many years of service.
She was admired for her gardening skills and had a beautiful yard that would take your breath away when the Azaleas were in full bloom.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Pearl Sitz; husband, Dewey Homer Brooks; and sister, Cathern Ashley.
She leaves precious memories with her son, Ed Minton and wife Susan; special nephew, Alvin Ashley; and granddogs, Gus and C.C.; and many extended family and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Lasseter officiating.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 12, 2020