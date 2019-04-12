|
|
Beatrice Clark, 89, of Gadsden, went to her eternal home with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Reverend Scott Clark will officiate. Interment will be at Union Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Bea was a lifetime resident of Etowah County. She was a faithful Christian and member of Union Hill United Methodist Church since 1958. Bea was the cornerstone of her family and loved her family unconditionally. Bea took great pleasure in spending time with and cooking for those she loved. She enjoyed the simple things in life and had a smile that could light up a room. Beatrice embodied strength and modeled a Christian lifestyle for her family to follow.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ralls Elmus Clark; sons, Ronald Elmus Clark and Gregory Lynn Clark; mother, Lillian Anderson; father, Luster Anderson; brother, Vivan Anderson; sister, Charlene Burns; and niece Sheila (Kenneth) Green.
Survivors include her sons, Michael (Ella Rey) Clark and Timothy (Kim) Clark; grandchildren, Brandi (Jonathan) Odell, Christopher (Mandy) Clark, Justin (Amanda) Clark, Laura (Chris) Hunt, Martin (Prissy) Clark, Holly Clark, Adam (Emily) Clark, Daniel (Alicia) Clark, Scott (Beth) Clark and Ryan (Ashley) Clark; chosen grandchild, Erin (Brandon) Rollin; beloved and cherished sister, Peggy Lee; sister in-law, Rosie Anderson; many special nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Martin Clark, Daniel Clark, Ryan Clark, Adam Clark, Chris Clark, Justin Clark; and great-nephew Caleb Fuller.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Phillip Anderson.
Special thanks to all caregivers at Oak Landing, Mountain Cove and Collinsville Health and Rehab.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 12, 2019