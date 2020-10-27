Beatrice Irene Hardin Moore

Gadsden - MOORE, Beatrice Irene Hardin, lovingly known as "Beacy", age 94, of Gadsden, Ala., entered into Heaven to be with her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 23, 2020. Her death was due to complications following a fall.

Bea was a faithful member of James Memorial Baptist Church for over 70 years where she was an obedient servant for God. She was employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where she worked in the Tube Room and retired after more than 25 years of service.

An avid Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball fan, Bea also had many hobbies and interests. Through the years, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning, painting, woodworking, sewing, quilting, jewelry-making, ceramics and other crafts. One of her most favorite craft projects was the sequined and beaded Christmas ornaments that she made and enjoyed for over 40 years.

Bea was a devoted wife to Will for 55 years and a dedicated caregiver to him at their home during his illness and until his death in 1993.

Left to cherish Bea's memories are her sons, Stanley and his wife Sherree, of Gadsden and Frank and his wife Dee, of Southside; two grandchildren, Michael Moore of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Crystal Johnson and her husband, Rhett of Mustang, Okla., along with many nieces and nephews.

Bea also had an extraordinary relationship with her sister-in-law, Leona Moore Mathews who she deeply loved and thought of as a best friend and chosen sister.

Preceded in death by her husband, William F. Moore and her parents, Minnie Mae and George Hardin, Bea was one of nine children with five brothers and three sisters and the last survivor of them all. She even survived several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to all of the staff of McGuffey Healthcare, especially Marci Garmany and Leslie Pierce, Dr. Kenny Smith and Comfort Care Hospice for the excellent and loving care they provided our mother.

Due to COVID-19, the family held a private service at Crestwood Funeral Home with burial in Crestwood Cemetery on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Special thanks to Lauil Thompson, Minister to the Homebound at Southside Baptist Church for leading the funeral service.

Bea will always be known as a loving wife and mother, a dear friend and "Beacy" to everyone else. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matt 5:4 NIV.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store