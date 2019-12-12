Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Becky Pence Obituary
Becky Pence, 71, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her daughter's home.
A memorial service will be held for her at 6 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jeremy Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 until 6 Friday with the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Casey League (Mark); grandsons, Jordan and Taylor League; brother, Johnny Mack Poole; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019
