Celebration of life for Mrs. Beeta N. Rogers, 44, of Attalla, AL, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church, 300 4th Court North, Birmingham, AL 35204. Rev. Brian Blackwell, Pastor, and Bishop Terry A. Jones, Eulogist.
Public viewing will be held from noon-6 p.m. today. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020