Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Reposing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
300 4th Court North
Birmingham, AL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
300 4th Court North
Birmingham, AL
Beeta N. Rogers Obituary
Celebration of life for Mrs. Beeta N. Rogers, 44, of Attalla, AL, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church, 300 4th Court North, Birmingham, AL 35204. Rev. Brian Blackwell, Pastor, and Bishop Terry A. Jones, Eulogist.
Public viewing will be held from noon-6 p.m. today. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
To read the full obituary with a complete listing of survivors, please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020
