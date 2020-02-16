|
Belkiss (Belle) Jones, 98, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Cemetery. Father Jose B. Chaco will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Belle was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She immigrated to the United States with her husband Albert Jones, a Republican Steel employee. Ultimately, they settled in Gadsden for several decades. In addition to caring for her husband and daughter, she relished volunteering at the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital and was also quite active in her neighborhood. She helped in raising her grandsons both in her home and in their school. She stayed very active until her vision failed her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Jones; stepson, Albert Jones, Jr; step-grandson, David Campbell; parents, Juan and Amelia de Aruajo Pivello; and many relatives in Brazil.
Belle is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (John) Campbell; grandsons, Michael Campbell and Chris Campbell; step-granddaughter, Anne (Russ) Ashley; step-grandsons, Campbell Ashley and Carr Ashley; special friends, Karen Harris and all of her neighbors at Lookout Circle.
The family will receive friends for visitation at St. James Catholic Church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2020