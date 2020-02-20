|
Memorial service will be at noon Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Village Chapel for Benjamin "Benjie" Oliver Loveless, 62, Gadsden, who went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020. Pastors Kyle Cantrell and Billy Boatwright will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Benjie was born in Florence, AL, and had been a resident of Etowah County since his early childhood. Benjie was a 1975 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He received an electronic technician certificate from Gadsden State Technical Trade School. Benjie was known by many friends and neighbors as their TV/VCR repairman. He was employed as a manager at Handy TV and Appliance in both Gadsden and Albertville locations for numerous years.
He was a longtime member of Gospel Temple Christian Center, but was currently attending Church of the Highlands in Gadsden. Benjie was a devoted Alabama and NASCAR fan; he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and walking the trails at Noccalula Falls. He was a naturally gifted artist and an accomplished vegetable gardener. Benjie was a devoted husband, daddy, pawpaw, brother and friend.
Mr. Loveless is survived by his wife of 39 years, Glenda Loveless; children, Lindsey Loveless Blevins (Jeremy), Chandler Loveless (Lauren), Jessica Loveless Huie (Jason); grandchildren, Mackenzie and Braxton Blevins, Liam and Blakely Loveless, Judeah and Maddox Huie; siblings, Pat Clay and Edwin Loveless; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Nettie Loveless; brother, Steve Loveless; and sister, Betty Guzman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Washburn, Danny Kidd, Jason Kidd, Andy Crow, David Holladay, Vincent Holladay, Frank "D.D." Burgett.
Special thanks to all the doctors and staff at UAB Liver and Kidney Transplant Clinic and Cardiology Department. Also to the first responders and all family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 20, 2020