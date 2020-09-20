Funeral services will be held at noon September 20, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Benjamon "Benny" Juarez Jr. Emily McGlaughn officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Benny was born March 26, 1993, to Benjamon Juarez and Crystal Johnson. He was born in Stockton, California, and raised in Attalla, Alabama. He received his education from the Etowah County School System. He loved to travel to new places and meet new people. His soul was set free to travel the Earth on September 15, 2020. "And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and free my soul." – John Muir

He is survived by his mother, Crystal Johnson; father, Benjamon Juarez; sisters, Cecilia Juarez, Jessica Serrano, Marina Serrano, Anissa Juarez, Amanda Juarez, Adelina Juarez, Sophia Juarez, Destiny Johnson, Peyton McEnery; brothers, Anthony Juarez, Marcus Juarez, Robert Juarez, Jimmy Juarez, Austin McEnery, and Garrett Fields; nieces, Hayden Thompson, Princess Serrano; nephews, Johann Serrano Jr., Anthony Jr.; and grandparents, Sally Payne, Barbara Johnson, Benito Juarez.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Joseph Payne and Duane Johnson.

