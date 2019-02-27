Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
For more information about
Bennie Toucheck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Toucheck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Kathryn Toucheck


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bennie Kathryn Toucheck Obituary
Bennie Kathryn Toucheck, 87, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct service.
Kathryn is survived by her devoted companion and caregiver, H.L. Lamberth; chosen daughters, Sabrina (Kenny) Kilgore and caregiver Tina Pentecost, whom Kathryn referred to as her Baby; several chosen grandchildren and great grandchildren; special friends, Barbara Richardson and Charlotte Carnegie and her special fur baby, Precious.
She dearly missed her fur baby, Taco, that preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Etowah County Humane Society and Animal Rescue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Toucheck family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now