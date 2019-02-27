|
|
Bennie Kathryn Toucheck, 87, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct service.
Kathryn is survived by her devoted companion and caregiver, H.L. Lamberth; chosen daughters, Sabrina (Kenny) Kilgore and caregiver Tina Pentecost, whom Kathryn referred to as her Baby; several chosen grandchildren and great grandchildren; special friends, Barbara Richardson and Charlotte Carnegie and her special fur baby, Precious.
She dearly missed her fur baby, Taco, that preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Etowah County Humane Society and Animal Rescue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Toucheck family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019