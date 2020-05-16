|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Bennie Springfield, 70, of Albertville, who passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. Rev. Donald Cotten will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Springfield is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Springfield; son, Jason (Margaret) Springfield; daughter, Lisa (Kerry) NeSmith; and five grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coosada Baptist Church and Briarwood Presbyterian Church youth groups.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2020