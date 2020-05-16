Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Bennie Springfield Obituary
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Bennie Springfield, 70, of Albertville, who passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. Rev. Donald Cotten will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Springfield is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Springfield; son, Jason (Margaret) Springfield; daughter, Lisa (Kerry) NeSmith; and five grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coosada Baptist Church and Briarwood Presbyterian Church youth groups.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2020
