|
|
Memorial service for Mr. Benny Eugene Gibson of Gadsden, who resided in Lawrenceville, Georgia, will be Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT at Victory World Church, 5995 Financial Drive, Norcross, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories: loving father, Mr. Bennie (Deborah) Parks of Gadsden; devoted mother, Ruth E. Walker Gibson-Stegall of Gadsden; brothers and sisters who loved their brother dearly, Ms. Karen Gibson, Mr. Michael (Malawi) Gibson, Mr. Travis Gibson-Melson, Mr. Timothy (Diyonner) Gibson, Ms. Charlotte Gibson, Mrs. Davette Katrina Gibson-Davis; wife, Mrs. Addie Sagere-Gibson; sons and daughter, Mr. Mario Gibson, Mr. Antonio (Alexia) Gibson, Mr. Julian Gibson, Mr. Justin Gibson, Ms. Alexandria Gibson; loving grandchildren; special daughter who he raised and loved dearly, Ms. DJ Towns, and her sister, Ms. Erin Sagere; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; aunts, Charlotte Turman, and Brenda Walker-Gibson; uncles, Cage A. Gibson and Russell Gibson; special cousins, Samuel Walker and Debra Jackson-McCarter; special friends who loved and were devoted towards him, Mrs. Annie Pearl Kennon and Mrs. Janice Harrison-Clifton, along with other friends.
Announcement by professionals of Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 1, 2019