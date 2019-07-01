Home

Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory World Church
5995 Financial Drive
Norcross, GA
Benny Eugene Gibson

Benny Eugene Gibson Obituary
Memorial service for Mr. Benny Eugene Gibson of Gadsden, who resided in Lawrenceville, Georgia, will be Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT at Victory World Church, 5995 Financial Drive, Norcross, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories: loving father, Mr. Bennie (Deborah) Parks of Gadsden; devoted mother, Ruth E. Walker Gibson-Stegall of Gadsden; brothers and sisters who loved their brother dearly, Ms. Karen Gibson, Mr. Michael (Malawi) Gibson, Mr. Travis Gibson-Melson, Mr. Timothy (Diyonner) Gibson, Ms. Charlotte Gibson, Mrs. Davette Katrina Gibson-Davis; wife, Mrs. Addie Sagere-Gibson; sons and daughter, Mr. Mario Gibson, Mr. Antonio (Alexia) Gibson, Mr. Julian Gibson, Mr. Justin Gibson, Ms. Alexandria Gibson; loving grandchildren; special daughter who he raised and loved dearly, Ms. DJ Towns, and her sister, Ms. Erin Sagere; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; aunts, Charlotte Turman, and Brenda Walker-Gibson; uncles, Cage A. Gibson and Russell Gibson; special cousins, Samuel Walker and Debra Jackson-McCarter; special friends who loved and were devoted towards him, Mrs. Annie Pearl Kennon and Mrs. Janice Harrison-Clifton, along with other friends.
Announcement by professionals of Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 1, 2019
