Benny Lee "Daygo" Day
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery for Benny Lee Day "Daygo," 72, of Rainbow City, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Bro. Paul Alexander will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Benny served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a hard worker his whole life and retired from Goodyear. Mr. Day was a straightforward man, but generous, and he loved to hunt and fish. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Day; son, Randy Lee Day; daughter, Angela Sue Day; parents; brothers; and sisters.
Mr. Day is survived by his wife, Brenda Day; children, Cynthia Day-Buckles (Buck); grandchildren, Tyler (Kim) Tullis and Flip (Paul) Lambert; great-grandchildren, Mackinly, Matthew, Stiles, Kash and Kori; siblings, Clyde (Carolyn) Day and Joyce Caver; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Steve Weidenbach, Dan King, Benny Cline, David Ramey, Kevin Tullis and Ray Hare.
Due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the viewing and graveside will be private. Thank you for understanding.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
