Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, at Village Chapel for Benny Robinson, 76, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Matt Rose will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Benny was born in Aroney, on July 27, 1942, but had lived in Gadsden for over 50 years. He worked at Goodyear for 36 years, coached youth baseball and football for 25 years, and was a bass tournament fisherman his whole life.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Robinson; sons, Tracy (Lisa) Robinson, Shane (Sommer) Robinson, and Craig Robinson; brother, Larry (Annette) Robinson; sister, Linda (Frank) Robinson; grandchildren, Dustin, Dalton, Dylan, Walker, Kynlee, Greysen Robinson, Greyson Carroll, and Charley Grace Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Village Chapel, 101 Vandell Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 5, 2019