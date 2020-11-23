1/1
Bernard C. Corker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard C. Corker
Southside - July 11, 1941 - November 21, 2020
Bernard C Corker; PE, died peacefully at his home in Southside, AL on November 21 at 11:11 a.m. BC or Bernie, as most of us knew him, was raised in Beckley, WV. He was very active his whole life. From his beginnings as a Boy Scout rising to Scout Master, he went on to receive his Industrial Engineering Degree from West Virginia University. While pursuing his degree, he represented the Student Legislature and was the President of WVU Alpha Chapter Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After School, Bernie worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in Yorkville, OH. He then relocated to Gadsden, Al, and was employed by Republic Steel, LTV/Gulf States Steel. Bernie was actively involved in professional engineering organizations: Institute of Industrial Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, and the Alabama Society of Professional Engineers. Bernie's love of the Catholic faith and his concern for others was expressed in his works with the Knights of Columbus and his selflessness to maintain the lawn and salvage scrap for St. James Catholic School.
In Gadsden, Bernie co-founded C & S Express while also consulting for such companies as Culp Metals, Dexter, City of Rainbow City, Monsanto Chemical, and Gulf States Steel. After the successful sale of C & S Express Bernie accepted employment with the US Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL as a Quality Engineer. There he supported the STINGER, AVENGER, TEMOD and the THAAD defensive missile for the Missile Defense Agency until he retired in 2008.
Bernie was a giving soul who loved everything West Virginia! He could be found watching any WVU sport or reading anything he could find on West Virginia itself. He loved to give in abundance to anyone that would let him . He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, all food, telling stories to anyone that would listen, and taking anyone that would join him on an adventure.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gretchen Zikeli, and their four children; Sean, Lesley, Rachel Elizabeth, and Samantha. Sean, graduate of Jacksonville State University and Gadsden State Community College, is a nurse in Collinsville, AL. Sean and his wife, Tara Hunt , son, Dylan, and daughter Anna Lee live in Douglas, Alabama. Lesley, an Auburn mechanical engineer graduate, is employed by The Coca- Cola Company in Atlanta, GA. Rachel Elizabeth "Liz" , an Auburn business graduate, lives in Grand Rapids, MI, with husband Steve and daughter Lilly and son Zeke. Samantha, a Mississippi State graduate , teaches math and coaches soccer at Gadsden City High School.
Special Thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and especially to Christy and the sitters: Robin, Tina, and Sandy.
Due to the rise in Covid 19 cases a private funeral service will be held at St James Catholic Church. A memorial service celebrating Bernie's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bernie's name to either St. James Catholic School ( www.stjamesgadsden.org/giving/online-donations ) or Gadsden City Soccer Program ( 1917 Black Creek Pkwy, Gadsden, AL 35904).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved