Bernard C. Corker

Southside - July 11, 1941 - November 21, 2020

Bernard C Corker; PE, died peacefully at his home in Southside, AL on November 21 at 11:11 a.m. BC or Bernie, as most of us knew him, was raised in Beckley, WV. He was very active his whole life. From his beginnings as a Boy Scout rising to Scout Master, he went on to receive his Industrial Engineering Degree from West Virginia University. While pursuing his degree, he represented the Student Legislature and was the President of WVU Alpha Chapter Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After School, Bernie worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in Yorkville, OH. He then relocated to Gadsden, Al, and was employed by Republic Steel, LTV/Gulf States Steel. Bernie was actively involved in professional engineering organizations: Institute of Industrial Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, and the Alabama Society of Professional Engineers. Bernie's love of the Catholic faith and his concern for others was expressed in his works with the Knights of Columbus and his selflessness to maintain the lawn and salvage scrap for St. James Catholic School.

In Gadsden, Bernie co-founded C & S Express while also consulting for such companies as Culp Metals, Dexter, City of Rainbow City, Monsanto Chemical, and Gulf States Steel. After the successful sale of C & S Express Bernie accepted employment with the US Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL as a Quality Engineer. There he supported the STINGER, AVENGER, TEMOD and the THAAD defensive missile for the Missile Defense Agency until he retired in 2008.

Bernie was a giving soul who loved everything West Virginia! He could be found watching any WVU sport or reading anything he could find on West Virginia itself. He loved to give in abundance to anyone that would let him . He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, all food, telling stories to anyone that would listen, and taking anyone that would join him on an adventure.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gretchen Zikeli, and their four children; Sean, Lesley, Rachel Elizabeth, and Samantha. Sean, graduate of Jacksonville State University and Gadsden State Community College, is a nurse in Collinsville, AL. Sean and his wife, Tara Hunt , son, Dylan, and daughter Anna Lee live in Douglas, Alabama. Lesley, an Auburn mechanical engineer graduate, is employed by The Coca- Cola Company in Atlanta, GA. Rachel Elizabeth "Liz" , an Auburn business graduate, lives in Grand Rapids, MI, with husband Steve and daughter Lilly and son Zeke. Samantha, a Mississippi State graduate , teaches math and coaches soccer at Gadsden City High School.

Special Thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and especially to Christy and the sitters: Robin, Tina, and Sandy.

Due to the rise in Covid 19 cases a private funeral service will be held at St James Catholic Church. A memorial service celebrating Bernie's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bernie's name to either St. James Catholic School ( www.stjamesgadsden.org/giving/online-donations ) or Gadsden City Soccer Program ( 1917 Black Creek Pkwy, Gadsden, AL 35904).



