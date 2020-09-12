1/1
Beryl Sue Jackson Anderson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beryl Sue Jackson Anderson passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Florence, Alabama. She was born on October 31, 1947, in Selma and grew up in Thomasville, Alabama. She attended Samford University, where she met her husband, Donald E. Anderson, Sr., of Gadsden, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Beryl went on to earn her master's degree in education at The University of Alabama at Birmingham and taught for the Birmingham City Schools system for 18 years. She loved her family and friends dearly; traveling with her best friend Susan; and Alabama football. Beryl was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren and was a loyal friend. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she was a former Sunday School teacher.
Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Anderson, Sr.; and her parents, John and Elsie Merle Jackson.
Beryl is survived by her daughter, Donna Anderson Parrish (Richard) of Birmingham, and their son, Anderson; her son, Donald E. Anderson, Jr. (Alaina) of Florence, and their children, Caroline, Charlotte, Annie and Ward; and her twin sister, Cheryl Jackson Bedwell (Grady) of Jackson, and their children, Lesley Lightcap (Michael), Brooke Smith (Hampton), and Elizabeth Bailey (Chris). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Selina Anderson of Gadsden; and her niece, Brittany Finney (Michael).
The visitation is 1 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Aaron Bryant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved