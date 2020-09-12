Beryl Sue Jackson Anderson passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Florence, Alabama. She was born on October 31, 1947, in Selma and grew up in Thomasville, Alabama. She attended Samford University, where she met her husband, Donald E. Anderson, Sr., of Gadsden, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Beryl went on to earn her master's degree in education at The University of Alabama at Birmingham and taught for the Birmingham City Schools system for 18 years. She loved her family and friends dearly; traveling with her best friend Susan; and Alabama football. Beryl was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren and was a loyal friend. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she was a former Sunday School teacher.

Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Anderson, Sr.; and her parents, John and Elsie Merle Jackson.

Beryl is survived by her daughter, Donna Anderson Parrish (Richard) of Birmingham, and their son, Anderson; her son, Donald E. Anderson, Jr. (Alaina) of Florence, and their children, Caroline, Charlotte, Annie and Ward; and her twin sister, Cheryl Jackson Bedwell (Grady) of Jackson, and their children, Lesley Lightcap (Michael), Brooke Smith (Hampton), and Elizabeth Bailey (Chris). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Selina Anderson of Gadsden; and her niece, Brittany Finney (Michael).

The visitation is 1 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Aaron Bryant.

