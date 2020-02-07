|
Ms. Bessie Mae Watts, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Eulogist: Reverend Darryl Davis. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
Bessie leaves to cherish her loving memories: one sister, Ms. Irean Jordan, Toledo, OH; her children, Virginia Jackson, Carl (Joyce) Jackson, both of Gadsden, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 7, 2020