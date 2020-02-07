Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Bessie Mae Watts Obituary
Ms. Bessie Mae Watts, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Eulogist: Reverend Darryl Davis. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
Bessie leaves to cherish her loving memories: one sister, Ms. Irean Jordan, Toledo, OH; her children, Virginia Jackson, Carl (Joyce) Jackson, both of Gadsden, AL.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 7, 2020
