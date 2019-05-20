|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Bessie Sprayberry, 90, of Gadsden. Mrs. Sprayberry passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. The Rev. Harold Coe and Rev. Tommy Hutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mrs. Sprayberry was of the Baptist faith. She was a hom maker and loved to cook and can for her family.
She is preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters, mother and father, sons; Rickey Boles, Steve Boles, Timothy Sprayberry, daughters; Faye Edwards and Joyce Boles.
She is survived by her children; Ray Boles, Thelma Bean, Bobby Boles, Reba Conley, Vicki Thompson, the Rev. Danny (Cindy) Sprayberry, Patsy Settles and Teresa (Zack) Lively, 42 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to the staff of Alacare Hospice, Jennifer, Casey Roberts and Cassandra Turner.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 20, 2019