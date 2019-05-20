Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Sprayberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Sprayberry


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bessie Sprayberry Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Bessie Sprayberry, 90, of Gadsden. Mrs. Sprayberry passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. The Rev. Harold Coe and Rev. Tommy Hutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mrs. Sprayberry was of the Baptist faith. She was a hom maker and loved to cook and can for her family.
She is preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters, mother and father, sons; Rickey Boles, Steve Boles, Timothy Sprayberry, daughters; Faye Edwards and Joyce Boles.
She is survived by her children; Ray Boles, Thelma Bean, Bobby Boles, Reba Conley, Vicki Thompson, the Rev. Danny (Cindy) Sprayberry, Patsy Settles and Teresa (Zack) Lively, 42 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to the staff of Alacare Hospice, Jennifer, Casey Roberts and Cassandra Turner.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now