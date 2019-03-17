Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Beth Margadonna
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:30 AM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Beth Anne Margadonna


1969 - 2019
Beth Anne Margadonna Obituary
Beth Anne Margadonna, 49, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Memorial graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. David Millican will officiate. Cremation services provided by Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Beth was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, class of 1988. She was preceded in death by her parents and all her fur babies.
Survivors include her partner in life, Peter Loucks; sons, Paul and Patrick Margadonna; niece, Lyndsay (Jacob) Horton; brothers, Patrick (Cathy) and John Margadonna; chosen son, Justin (Julie) Jensen; niece, Faith Justice; great-nieces, Rena and Alice Horton; chosen grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail Jensen; aunt, Carol Kennedy; and all her kids throughout the years from St. James.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Noland Hospital Anniston.
The family will greet guests following the service at the cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 17, 2019
