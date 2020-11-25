Betty Alford

Gadsden - Mrs. Betty Alford, age 91, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Crestwood Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Gidley will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mrs. Alford is survived by her daughters Pam(Danny) Tumlin, Paula(Larry) Perry, and Debbie Vinson, nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.



