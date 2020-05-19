|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Betty Ann Copeland Benefield, 68, of Rainbow City, who died Friday, May 15, 2020. Reverend Brayden Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
She was a member of Kyle Avenue Baptist Church since 1960.
She was preceded in death by parents, J.B. and Frances Copeland; and brother, Buddy Copeland.
She is survived by husband, Ted Benefield; children, Lori (Joe) Giamalva and Cory Benefield; grandchildren, Victor, Andruw and Alex Giamalva; sisters, Patsy Bennefield, Mary Teague; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kyle Avenue Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2020