Betty Barker
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Betty Barker, 88, of Rainbow City, who passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Jack Horton will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Barker was a loving Christian who worshipped at Rainbow City Church of Christ and Sansom Ave. Church of Christ. She'll mostly be remembered for her love of her family. She adored her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Loyd Barker; daughter, Debbie Tillman; parents, Gladys and George Wilson; and brother, Gerald Wilson.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Joey (Roland) Brinkley; and her great-grandchildren, Trey Brinkley and Cheyenne Brinkley.
Special thanks to Southern Comfort Care Hospice and the staff and nurses at Riverview CCU and Fourth Floor nurses.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I know that you all will miss her. She was a sweet Lady. I will always remember her sweet smile. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Karla Haynes (Lockridge)
Karla Haynes
Friend
