Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Betty Belk Coleman Kiker

Betty Belk Coleman Kiker Obituary
Betty Belk Coleman Kiker, 83, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel, followed with burial at Forrest Cemetery. Her nephew, Brian Boatwright, will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Kiker was a 1955 graduate of China Grove High School, N.C., and a 1958 graduate of Holy Name of Jesus School of Nursing. She had a long career as a RN, having worked many years as a Surgical Nurse and Supervisor. After retirement, she remained current on CEU classes required to maintain her license and certification. Betty was a member of Christ Central Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Z.V. and Minnie Rowell; siblings, R.B., Jimmy and George Rowell, Eva Hodges, and Geraldine Auten; husbands, Bobby Belk, Bill Coleman and J.C. Kiker; daughter-in-law, Shelia Belk.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Belk (Kimberly Estep) and Reid Coleman (June Alberghini); grandchildren, Dylan Belk, Ashley Belk, Casey Pugh and Josh Spradlin; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Becky Rowell, Sybil Brown, Mary Sauls, Connie Blackwell, Gail Martin, Nancy Henley, Helen Prater and Claudine Kiker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Richard, Ken, David and Robert Brown, Dale Auten, and Marshall Rowell.
Honorary Pallbearers are nurses and staff of Madison Heights Memory Care Facility, Encompass Hospice and Helping Hands Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to , alz.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the family of Betty Kiker.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 29, 2020
