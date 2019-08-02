Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the funeral home chapel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
the Greater Grace Church
Ashville, AL
Ms. Betty "Spooky" Bothwell Turner, 62, Gadsden, passed away July 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters, Monica Bothwell and Aleatha Bothwell; one stepdaughter, Leshonda Reeves; and a host of many close relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Greater Grace Church, Ashville. Burial in Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Terry A. Jones officiating. Public visitation will be 1 until 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019
