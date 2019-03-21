Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Byrd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Byrd Obituary
Mrs. Betty Byrd, age 71, of Gadsden, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on March 19, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery.
According to Betty's wishes, no public visitation will be held prior to the service.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Byrd; parents, Tal and Annie Mae Thacker; and several siblings.
She leaves behind daughter, Angie Young of Gadsden; sons, Tim (Donna) Johnson of Boaz, Joseph Byrd of Florence, and Douglas Byrd of Attalla; grandchildren, Calin (Slayde), Ashley, Kelsey, Kody, Trevor, Tabitha, Emily; siblings, William & Joe Thacker, Ella Jean Steele, and Sandra St. John; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Many thanks are extended to the wonderful staff of Rehab First at McGuffey's for their genuine and compassionate care to Miss Betty.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now