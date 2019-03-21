|
Mrs. Betty Byrd, age 71, of Gadsden, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on March 19, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery.
According to Betty's wishes, no public visitation will be held prior to the service.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Byrd; parents, Tal and Annie Mae Thacker; and several siblings.
She leaves behind daughter, Angie Young of Gadsden; sons, Tim (Donna) Johnson of Boaz, Joseph Byrd of Florence, and Douglas Byrd of Attalla; grandchildren, Calin (Slayde), Ashley, Kelsey, Kody, Trevor, Tabitha, Emily; siblings, William & Joe Thacker, Ella Jean Steele, and Sandra St. John; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Many thanks are extended to the wonderful staff of Rehab First at McGuffey's for their genuine and compassionate care to Miss Betty.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019