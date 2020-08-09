1/
Betty Carlisle
Graveside services for Betty Carlisle, 87, of Gadsden, who passed away on August 6, 2020, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Dr. Craig Carlisle will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Carlisle is survived by her son, Craig Carlisle, and his wife, Tammy Carlisle; granddaughter, Jordan Carlisle; sister, Peggy Marler Pruitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to the Homebound Ministry of 12th Street Baptist Church, the ICU nurses of Riverview Hospital, Phillip Cleveland, Norma Williams, and the staff of Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial gifts be made to 12th Street Baptist Church.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
