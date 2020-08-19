1/
Betty Cleary Phillips
Betty Cleary Phillips, 87, of Altoona, AL, passed away on August 17, 2020.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Altoona.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Oak Landing Assisted Living Facility in Attalla, and also Kindred Care Hospice of Cullman and Visiting Angel Sitters.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William "Bill" Britten Phillips; parents, Richard H. and Hattie Simmons Cleary; grandson, Matthew Britten Phillips; daughter-in-law, Freida Cochran Phillips; brothers, Herbert, Donald and Bruce Cleary.
She leaves behind her sons, Michael (Ellen) Phillips and David (Sarah) Phillips; daughters, Sharon (Jim) Brannon and Laurel (Dennis) Cantrell; brother, Ray (Brenda) Cleary; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Altoona. Funeral service will follow the receiving of friends at the church at 2 p.m. with Bro. Perry Nix officiating. Burial will be in Altoona/Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Asked to serve as pallbearers will be Daniel Brannon, Will Brannon, Jonathan Ledbetter, Andrew Prince, Perry Nix, Kevin Asbury and Andrew Nix. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Click, Michael Click and Adam Phillips.
Lemley Funeral Home directing.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
