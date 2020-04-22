Home

Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Betty Faye Waldrop Obituary
Mrs. Betty Faye Waldrop, 67, of Ashville, Alabama, passed away on April 20, 2020, in Ashville.
She loved church, family gatherings, her grandchildren's activities, going on vacation and her dogs.
Mrs. Waldrop was preceded in death by her parents, Baxter and Lila Mae Moore; sisters, Shelby Lee, Judy Thompson, Sue Snell, Claudine Robinson and Vivian Moore; and brothers, Joe Moore, Fred Moore, Larry Moore, Jimmy Moore, Paul Moore, Dallas Moore and Billy Moore.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Waldrop; sons, Dale (Carolyn) Sanders, Johnny Sanders and George (Michele) Sanders; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020
