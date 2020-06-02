Betty Francis Golden
Betty Francis Golden, 89, of Glencoe, AL, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Per Mrs. Golden's request, there will be no public service. Betty will be remembered for her immeasurable talents and special love for animals.
Mrs. Golden was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie Hicks; and husband, Bill Golden.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Judy Scott; nieces, Teresa and Darlene (Alex); great-niece, Scotlyn; great-nephew, Clint; and lifetime friend, Lois Bartlett.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Meadowood Retirement Village and Amedisys Hospice who went above and beyond for her care.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
June 1, 2020
We enjoyed every single day with Mrs. Betty at Meadowood. Thank You for letting us love and care for her! Our prayers are with all of you.
Jessica Upton
