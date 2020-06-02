Betty Francis Golden, 89, of Glencoe, AL, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Per Mrs. Golden's request, there will be no public service. Betty will be remembered for her immeasurable talents and special love for animals.

Mrs. Golden was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie Hicks; and husband, Bill Golden.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Judy Scott; nieces, Teresa and Darlene (Alex); great-niece, Scotlyn; great-nephew, Clint; and lifetime friend, Lois Bartlett.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Meadowood Retirement Village and Amedisys Hospice who went above and beyond for her care.

