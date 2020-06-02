Funeral Services for Mrs. Betty Goss Bagley, 85, of Gadsden, AL, who went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Burial will follow at Tates Chapel in Centre, AL. Services will be officiated by Cort Harwood and Lori Goss Wise. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Bagley was born in 1934 in Cherokee County. She had been a member of James Memorial Baptist Church since 1940. Betty retired from Eura Brown School and previously owned the Cedar Bluff Marina.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Bagley Sr.; precious son, James A. (Jim) Bagley Jr.; infant daughter, Rebecca Ann; grandson, Jacob Arlie Bagley; parents, Boots and Sadie Goss; sisters, Audrey Kidd and Frances Perry; special niece and nephew, Glenda Knowles and Billy Kidd Jr.; sister-in-law, Martha Scott; and chosen sister, Helen Wilson.

Mrs. Bagley is survived by her daughter, Jama (Johnny) Brown; son, Shannon (Wanda) Bagley; grandchildren, Brian Bankston, Brett Bagley, Rachel and Cadie Bagley; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Damian, and awaiting arrival of Oliva Pearl; brother, Bud (Pat) Goss; sister, Dianna (Bill) Roberson; numerous nieces and nephews; a large and loving extended family; and chosen son, Mike Dreyer.

Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of James Memorial Baptist Church.

The family will accept friends from noon until the hour of the service Tuesday.

