Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Betty Harwood Jackson Obituary
A memorial visitation will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. for Betty Harwood Jackson, age 75, who passed from this life on June 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wayne Jackson; and parents, Lee and Chlone Harwood.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Wayne Jackson; sister, Keatha Braddy; nieces, Jill Boatwright and Mandy (Jimmy) Easterwood; nephew, Ty (Pam) Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
The family would like to extend special thanks to Amedysis Hospice in Rainbow City, and to Judy Ward for helping Glenn care for his mother.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 12, 2019
